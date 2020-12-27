Israel to inoculate quarter of its population against coronavirus in a month, says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that the country intends to vaccinate a quarter of its population against COVID-19 within a month. Netanyahu claimed that with mass inoculation, he hopes the country could return to normalcy.

"I spoke over the weekend with the heads of the companies that are providing us with the vaccines and I told them that our goal by next weekend is to reach 150,000 vaccines a day," Netanyahu claimed in a video.

"This means that within 30 days of reaching this pace we will have administered 4.5 million vaccinations," he added. "Since everyone needs two injections, after one month we will have vaccinated 2.25 million Israeli citizens”, Netanyahu added.

On December 19, Netanyahu became the first Israeli to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Monday, the government began its nationwide inoculation programme.

By Friday, over 210,000 people had received the first dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Netanyahu hopes that the vaccines will help Israel return to normal, and to “emerge from the coronavirus”, paving way for the reopening of its economy. Israel will be able to “do things that no country can do”, he added.

Starting today, Israel is entering a two-week long lockdown, the country’s third lockdown since the beginning of the pandemic. A rise in the number of cases recently has caused authorities to impose a lockdown.

During the lockdown, nobody in Israel can travel beyond a kilometre from their homes, and all business are expected to stay shut except for deliveries.

But those seeking medical treatment will be allowed to go. Even a few schools will remain open. As of now, the country of nine million has 398,015 confirmed cases of COVID-19.