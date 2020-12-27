China steps in to stop war within Nepal Communist Party

China has made moves to prevent a split in Nepal Communist Party and pacify feuding camps in Nepal Communist Party. A high-level delegation arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday to "take stock" of political turmoil in Nepal. Factions within Nepal Communist Party led by current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and party heavyweight Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' are battling with each other. The Chines delegation is led by a vice minister of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Although no specific details about the agenda of the visit are available, the four-member delegation, led by Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guo Yezhou, will hold high-level talks during its stay in Kathmandu, My Republica newspaper reported, citing senior Nepal Communist Party leaders.

Quoting a diplomatic source, it said the visit is aimed at "taking stock of Nepal's evolving political situation after the dissolution of the House of Representatives and subsequent split in the ruling Nepal Communist Party amid already-deepened intra-party rift".

Oli is considered to have pro-Beijing leanings. In a surprise move, he dissolved the 275-member lower house of Nepal Parliament last Sunday.

Acting on the prime minister's recommendation, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

China tight-lipped about the visit

Chinese embassy in Kathmandu and Chinese foreign ministry are tight-lipped about Chinese delegation's visit to Kathmandu, said the media report in My Reporter.

Earlier this week, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, had communicated about the visit of Guo to Kathmandu during her meetings with senior NCP leaders of both the Prachanda- and Oli-led factions.

Vice Minister Guo is scheduled to hold meetings with the leaders of both factions.

Beijing appears concerned over the move of Oli to dissolve the House of Representatives and the evolving political situation that saw a vertical split in the NCP. Shortly after the dissolution of the House, the Chinese ambassador expedited her meetings with top political leadership in Nepal.

Hou has already held meetings with President Bhandari, senior NCP leaders Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal, former House speakers Krishna Bahadur Mahara and Barsha Man Pun, among others.

This is not the first time that China has intervened in Nepal's internal affairs at a time of crisis.

(With PTI inputs)