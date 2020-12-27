ICC announces 'Team of the Decade', Virat Kohli features in all formats

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released their 'Team of the Decade' in all formats. These teams featured players who have performed extremely well for their country in the respective format.

In the men's category, here's the 'Team of the Decade' in all formats:

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade:

Alastair Cook (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Kumar Sangakkara (SL), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Dale Steyn (SA), Stuart Broad (ENG), James Anderson (ENG)

Captain: Virat Kohli

Wicket Keeper: Kumar Sangakkara

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade:

Rohit Sharma (IND), David Warner (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), MS Dhoni (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Trent Boult (NZ), Imran Tahir (SA), Lasith Malinga (SL)

Wicket Keeper/Captain: MS Dhoni

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade:

Rohit Sharma (IND), Chris Gayle (WI), Aaron Finch (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), MS Dhoni (IND), Kieron Pollard (WI), Rashid Khan (AFG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Lasith Malinga (SL)

Wicket Keeper/Captain: MS Dhoni

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the only player to feature in all three formats of 'Team of the Decade'.

In the women's category, here's the 'Team of the Decades':

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade:

Alyssa Healy (AUS), Sophie Devine (NZ), Suzie Bates (NZ), Meg Lanning (AUS), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Deandra Dottin (WI), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Anya Shrubsole (ENG), Megan Schutt (AUS), Poonam Yadav (IND)

Captain: Meg Lanning

Wicket Keeper: Alyssa Healy

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade:

Alyssa Healy (AUS), Suzie Bates (NZ), Mithali Raj (IND), Meg Lanning (AUS), Stafani Taylor (WI), Sarah Taylor (ENG), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Dane Van Niekerk (SA), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Anisa Mohammed (WI)

Captain: Meg Lanning

Wicket Keeper: Sarah Taylor

The rest of the #ICCAwards of the Decade will be announced 8.30 AM GMT tomorrow!



That's all for today, folks! Take a breather 😅 pic.twitter.com/M3FUgqKZUi — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020 ×

Individual awards will be announced on December 28, 2020.