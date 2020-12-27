ICC announces 'Team of the Decade', Virat Kohli features in all formats

ICC Awards of The Decade announced - Check voting rules, nominations (Photo: ICC) Photograph:( Twitter )
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the only player to feature in all three formats of 'Team of the Decade'.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) released their 'Team of the Decade' in all formats. These teams featured players who have performed extremely well for their country in the respective format.
In the men's category, here's the 'Team of the Decade' in all formats:
Alastair Cook (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Kane Williamson (NZ), Virat Kohli (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Kumar Sangakkara (SL), Ben Stokes (ENG), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Dale Steyn (SA), Stuart Broad (ENG), James Anderson (ENG)
Captain: Virat Kohli
Wicket Keeper: Kumar Sangakkara
Rohit Sharma (IND), David Warner (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), MS Dhoni (IND), Ben Stokes (ENG), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Trent Boult (NZ), Imran Tahir (SA), Lasith Malinga (SL)
Wicket Keeper/Captain: MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma (IND), Chris Gayle (WI), Aaron Finch (AUS), Virat Kohli (IND), AB de Villiers (SA), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), MS Dhoni (IND), Kieron Pollard (WI), Rashid Khan (AFG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Lasith Malinga (SL)
Wicket Keeper/Captain: MS Dhoni
In the women's category, here's the 'Team of the Decades':
Alyssa Healy (AUS), Sophie Devine (NZ), Suzie Bates (NZ), Meg Lanning (AUS), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Deandra Dottin (WI), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Anya Shrubsole (ENG), Megan Schutt (AUS), Poonam Yadav (IND)
Captain: Meg Lanning
Wicket Keeper: Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy (AUS), Suzie Bates (NZ), Mithali Raj (IND), Meg Lanning (AUS), Stafani Taylor (WI), Sarah Taylor (ENG), Ellyse Perry (AUS), Dane Van Niekerk (SA), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Jhulan Goswami (IND), Anisa Mohammed (WI)
Captain: Meg Lanning
Wicket Keeper: Sarah Taylor
Individual awards will be announced on December 28, 2020.