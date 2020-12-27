AstraZeneca chief claims vaccine works against new strain of coronavirus

While the world is battling a new strain of coronavirus, experts have now turned their attention to making sure the existing vaccines work against the new variant too.

Considering the same, AstraZeneca chief executive, Pascal Soriot, said his team of researchers are almost sure that the Oxford vaccine will be able to fight against the novel coronavirus.

Also read| Canada confirms two cases of coronavirus variant first seen in UK

While Soriot is almost sure about this, he said more tests need to be performed to be sure about this. "So far, we think the vaccine should remain effective. But we can’t be sure, so we’re going to test that," Soriot said.

Hailing it as a "winning formula", Soriot thanked the team of researchers and said he hopes it will be able to contain the new variant of the virus found in several countries such as the UK, South Africa, Italy, etc.

Also read| Israel to inoculate quarter of its population in a month, says Netanyahu

"We think we have figured out the winning formula and how to get efficacy that, after two doses, is up there with everybody else," Soriot said, refusing to reveal any more information before it is officially published.

As AstraZeneca got the approval of emergency use, the vaccine is expected to be rolled out by January first week. However, the experts are raising doubts against it.

Also read| Europe begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads fears

"The medicines regulator is reviewing the final data from the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca phase three clinical trials to determine whether the vaccine meets their strict standards of quality, safety and effectiveness," a government spokesperson said. "We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice."

AstraZeneca's chief's statements came after the European Union countries, too, started their vaccination drive from Sunday after the US, UK, Britain, Israel and many other countries have set their targets to vaccinate majority population.