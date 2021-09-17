Top 10 world news: Taiwan reacts to 'Ausuk', Blinken's deleted tweet, and more

As US President Joe Biden announced a new alliance with the UK and Australia (known as Ausuk), several international groups and governments were left surprised, including the European Union. However, Taiwan has thanked the three countries of the alliance for their 'firm and open support'. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took down a tweet in which he declared the US would "stand with the people of Hong Kong," accusing Beijing of undermining the city's long-term political stability. Other than this, North Korea is back in the news as two reports based on satellite photos reveal that the country is expanding a plant used to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs, indicating that Kim Jong Un is relaxing self-imposed limits on his nuclear weapons programme placed during discussions with the US.

As China fumes over new alliance, Taiwan thanks Australia and US for 'firm and open support' of Ausuk

Taiwan, an island that China claims to be its province, has lent support to this newly formed alliance, unlike China. The nation has said it is not asking anyone to fight Taiwan’s wars on its behalf, and is therefore not riled up against the new alliance.

'US would stand with people of Hong Kong', tweets Blinken; later deletes it

A day later, Blinken sent a more moderate tweet, removing the US offer to stand with Hong Kong residents and the obvious exhortation to Beijing to listen to the voices of all Hong Kong residents.

North Korea expanding plant used to make weapons-grade uranium: Reports

Following months of relative silence, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently begun rattling his swords, indicating that he is striving to build his arsenal of weaponry.

PM Modi calls for SCO template to fight radicalisation, extremism

In a virtual address at the annual SCO summit, Modi said the "root cause" of the problems faced by the region is increasing radicalisation and the developments in Afghanistan reflected the challenge.

Lack of money may push Afghan authorities to turn to drug trafficking: Putin

"There is a danger that the lack of funds in the treasury of Afghanistan may push those who control the country today to make money on the sale of drugs and weapons," Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.

Watch: Pakistan bomb disposal squad monitor stadium after NZ abandon tour

After the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their tour of Pakistan citing a "security alert" on Friday (September 17), the bomb disposal squad and Pakistan security forces were spotted conducting search operations in the stadium.

Are Covid vaccines adversely affecting menstrual cycles? Here's the truth

Experts working in reproductive health have reported that several of their patients have experienced changes in their periods and have also experienced sudden vaginal bleeding.

Father of 7-year-old sues school for cutting her hair without consent

Father of a seven-year-old has claimed that his daughter’s constitutional rights were violated by forcing her to chop her hair without consulting her parents.

'Stairway to heaven': Hawaii's famous Haiku Stairs will likely be removed

Due to unauthorised trespassing and accidents at the location, Hawaii's iconic Haiku Stairs, often known as the "Stairway to Heaven," will be removed.

Bangkok locals convert 'taxi graveyard' into vegetable gardens

As the Covid pandemic hampered the daily earnings of several cab drivers in Bangkok, locals came up with a creative way of utilising abandoned taxis.