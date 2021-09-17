Bangkok locals convert 'taxi graveyard' into vegetable gardens

As the Covid pandemic hampered the daily earnings of several cab drivers in Bangkok, locals came up with a creative way of utilising abandoned taxis

Using resources

As Thailand imposed Covid restrictions, the taxi business in the capital city started slowing down. Soon enough, the parking lots styarted replicating little graveyards of taxis. However, the locals decided to not let the resources go to waste.

(Photograph:AFP)