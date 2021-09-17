Bangkok locals convert 'taxi graveyard' into vegetable gardens

As Thailand imposed Covid restrictions, the taxi business in the capital city started slowing down. Soon enough, the parking lots styarted replicating little graveyards of taxis. However, the locals decided to not let the resources go to waste.
Vegetable gardens and frog ponds
The locals converted an open-air car park in the west of the capital city and made mini vegetable gardens and frog ponds.
Aubergines, chillies and more
The bonnets of taxis have bene converted to hold little vegetable gardens with aubergines, chillies, cucumbers, courgettes and basil growing for the locals.
Frog ponds
The spare and useless tires of these cabs have been converted into little ponds for frogs.
Hopeful for profits
Locals are hoping to sell the vegetables if thy turn out to be of good quality and earn a living out of this new and creative way of using the leftover resources.