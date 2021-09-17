'Stairway to heaven': Hawaii's famous Haiku Stairs will likely be removed

Due to unauthorised trespassing and accidents at the location, Hawaii's iconic Haiku Stairs, often known as the "Stairway to Heaven," will be removed.

The stairwell was constructed by the United States.

Despite being closed to the public for nearly 30 years, the Navy in the 1940s is now known to have the best views in Hawaii.

Its 3,922 stairs lead up a mountain in Kaneohe, on the island of Oahu's eastern shore.

Visitors aren't allowed on the stairs, but that hasn't stopped individuals from wandering onto the trail, often climbing residential fences and wandering through backyards to gain access.

The stairwell was permanently closed to the public in 1987.

Hikers, YouTubers, adrenaline seekers, and other tourists snuck inside the site despite the closure.

There have been countless injuries there over the years, the most recent being a 24-year-old who was airlifted out in April after injuring his knee.

There is currently a $1,000 fine for those caught trespassing at the stairs.

