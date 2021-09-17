Father of 7-year-old sues school for cutting her hair without consent

A father of a seven-year-old girl has decided to sue his daughter’s school for cutting her hair without gaining permission from her parents.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer has accused a librarian and a teacher's assistant of racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The father has claimed that his daughter’s constitutional rights were violated by forcing her to chop her hair without consulting her parents.

He said his daughter came back home with a major portion of her hair from one side cut, and the parents were shocked as they were completely unaware of this.

The girl’s father has cleared that his daughter’s hair were cut by a fellow classmate on the school bus. When a complaint was filed to the Principal, his daughter’s hair was restyled at a salon to hide the obvious difference in length.

Two days later, however, his daughter once again came home with her hair shorter on the other side. "I asked what happened and said 'I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair'," Mr Hoffmeyer said at the time. "She said, 'but Dad, it was the teacher'. The teacher cut her hair to even it out."

However, the Ganiard Elementary School in Mount Pleasant have rubbished these allegations as “baseless” and have vowed to “aggressively defend” themselves in the court.

"We are confident that the facts will prevail given our district's appropriate and aggressive response to the incident and the findings of the third-party investigation that was conducted," Amy Bond, president of Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education, said. "We will aggressively defend against these baseless allegations in court and will not allow this to distract us from our mission to provide every child a world-class education that prepares them for college and careers."

Her father has claimed that the girl who cut his daughter’s hair was white and so was the teacher who attended the whole situation. The school, however, claims they conducted an independent investigation and found no racial bias in this situation.

Hoffmeyer has lashed back at the school and claimed that neither him, nor his daughter were interviewed or made aware about any investigation. His daughter has resumed her studies at another school now.