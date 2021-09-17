As China fumes over new alliance, Taiwan thanks Australia and US for 'firm and open support' of Ausuk

As US President Joe Biden announced a new alliance with the UK and Australia (known as Ausuk), several international groups and governments were left surprised, including the European Union.

The three countries have joined hands to share and better utilise their capabilities and technology to make sure people are "kept safe from harm and reinforcing our shared goals".

Taiwan, an island that China claims to be its province, has lent support to this newly formed alliance, unlike China. The nation has said it is not asking anyone to fight Taiwan’s wars on its behalf, and is therefore not riled up against the new alliance.

A joint press statement from the alliance stated that the US and Australia will continue promoting "peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues without resorting to threats or coercion".

While this angered China, Taiwan's government has thanked the US and Australia for its "firm and open" support.

"Building on the solid existing foundations, our government will continue to work closely with the United States, Australia and other countries with similar ideas to expand Taiwan's international space, safeguard democracy and shared values, and a rules-based international order, and jointly safeguard peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," said ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou.

China’s anger towards the newly-formed alliance roots out of the open and clear criticism from the three involved nations that have protested China’s actions in the South China Sea.

However, China has strongly opposed this move and has labelled the accusations to be 'unfounded'.

"This petty move to put pressure on China will be of no avail but a staged farce," China's embassy in Canberra said.