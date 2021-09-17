PM Modi calls for SCO template to fight radicalisation, extremism

NEW DELHI Published: Sep 17, 2021, 03:12 PM(IST)

PM Modi Photograph:( Twitter )

In a virtual address at the annual SCO summit, Modi said the "root cause" of the problems faced by the region is increasing radicalisation and the developments in Afghanistan reflected the challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for developing a template by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to effectively deal with the challenges of extremism and radicalisation.

In a virtual address at the annual SCO summit, Modi said the "root cause" of the problems faced by the region is increasing radicalisation and the developments in Afghanistan reflected the challenge.

"I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. And the root cause of these problems is the increasing radicalisation. The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more clear," he said.

He further said that the SCO should develop a template to fight radicalisation and extremism.

He urged the SCO to work on developing a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.

The prime minister also said that India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia.

At the same time, he also said that any connectivity initiative cannot be a "one-way street" and connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory.

