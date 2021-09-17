Watch: Pakistan security forces and bomb disposal squad monitor stadium after New Zealand abandon tour

After the New Zealand cricket team abandoned their tour of Pakistan citing a "security alert" on Friday (September 17), the bomb disposal squad and Pakistan security forces were spotted conducting search operations in the stadium.

New Zealand were supposed to play Pakistan on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi and then a five-match T20 series in Lahore was scheduled, however, in a bizarre turn of events, the Blackcaps cancelled the tour.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure," the New Zealand cricket team wrote in a statement.

IN PICS | New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour: 8 instances when sporting events got affected on security grounds

The NZ officials also added that they will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

However, in the latest development, a bomb disposal squad was spotted at the stadium as videos and images started getting viral on social media forums, but the severity of the threat is still unknown.

Watch the video here:

#Pakistani security forces and Bomb disposal squads conducting search operations and sanitising cricket stadium. pic.twitter.com/FDEe4QvlhB — Indian Military News (@indmilitarynews) September 17, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | PCB releases statement after New Zealand call off Pakistan tour over security reasons

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also commented on the cancellation as she said that she supports the decision that's been made and added that player safety has to be paramount.

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn't gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount."

NZC chief executive David White said it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

"I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option."

After the cancellation, PCB wrote in a statement: "Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams."