PCB releases statement after New Zealand call off Pakistan tour over security reasons

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a "security alert" on Friday (September 17) just minutes after the first match was due to start.

New Zealand were supposed to play Pakistan on Friday in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five-match T20 series.

After the cancellation, PCB wrote in a statement: "Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams."

"We have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. The Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team."

"The security officials with the NZ team have been satisfied with security arrangements made by the Govt of Pakistan throughout their stay here,"

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal," the statement concluded.

New Zealand Cricket also announced the cancellation in an official statement on its website as the officials wrote, "Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team's departure."

The statement also added that New Zealand will not comment on the details of the security threat nor the updated arrangements for the departing squad.

The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



The Kiwis were due to play three one-day internationals followed by five Twenty20 matches — their first in Pakistan since 2003. International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks against the Sri Lankan side in 2009, but has slowly revived over the past two years.