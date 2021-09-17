Virat Kohli's decision to resign as T20I captain completely his own, BCCI had no role to pay: Report

On Thursday (September 16), Virat Kohli dropped a bomb by announcing his decision to resign from the T20I captaincy post after the forthcoming World Cup in the shortest format. Kohli took to his official Twitter handle to share the news, which has created a huge buzz in the cricketing fraternity and become a huge talking point since then.

While there were rumours of BCCI contemplating split-captaincy in the Indian cricket for a while, Kohli's decision is believed to be completely his own -- as per a report in Times of India -- with no role of the Indian cricket board. "Understanding workload is a very important thing...I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket. I have given everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward," the 32-year-old said in his post.

As per the report, Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner to succeed Kohli as India's captain in the shortest format post the T20 World Cup in the UAE. "Rohit's records in T20 speak for him. He shares great camaraderie with teammates and Kohli also respects what Sharma brings to the board as captain," TOI quoted a source.

Under Kohli, India enjoyed tremendous success in T20Is, winning away series in England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. The 32-year-old will, however, remain the Test and ODI captain.