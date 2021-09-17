BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly lauds 'true asset' Virat Kohli as he announces decision to quit T20I captaincy after World Cup

Virat Kohli, on Thursday (September 16), dropped a big bomb by announcing his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the forthcoming World Cup in the UAE. His decision surprised many, especially considering it came before the marquee event, however BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has lavished praise on India's superstar cricketer.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats,” Sourav Ganguly said in a BCCI statement.

“The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. “We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” added Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Kohli surprised one and all with his sudden announcement on Thursday evening. He shared a heartfelt tweet where he wrote -

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma will succeed Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain, can also become ODI skipper with good results: Madan Lal

For the unversed, Kohli will lead India for the last time in the shortest format in the upcoming T20 World Cup, where the one-time winners are placed in Group 2 with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams to join from the qualifiers. Thus, he will be eager to sign off on a high with the coveted title. After him stepping down, vice-captain Rohit Sharma is expected to take over as the captain in the shortest format whereas Kohli will continue to lead in Test and ODI format.