New Zealand abandon Pakistan tour: 8 instances when sporting events got affected on security grounds

Here is a look at instances when sport, often a tool to propagate the idea of world peace, found itself caught in the crossfire.

2021 New Zealand tour of Pakistan (cricket)

New Zealand pulled out of their cricket series against Pakistan on Friday (September 17) over security concerns just as the first one-day international was due to start, in a devastating blow to the South Asian country.

The move is a massive setback to Pakistan, which has been trying to revive tours by foreign sides after home internationals were suspended in the aftermath of a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan side.

"Following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from (New Zealand Cricket) security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

Arrangements are being made for the team to leave the country.

The Kiwis were in Pakistan for the first time since 2003 and were due to play three ODIs, followed by five Twenty20 matches.

(Photograph:AFP)