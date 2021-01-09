Top 10 world news: Sriwijaya Air crash, explosives found near Capitol, and more

A Boeing 737 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air is 'suspected' to have crashed after it went missing minutes after its take-off from Jakarta airport. Meanwhile, in the US, after Twitter banned Donald Trump, the Federal authorities found a pickup truck packed with 11 homemade bombs, an assault rifle, and a handgun just two blocks away from the Capitol building. Nancy Pelosi has also reported her laptop missing from her office.

Click on headlines to read more

Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 goes missing, feared to have crashed

A Boeing 737 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air that went missing today is 'suspected' to have crashed as per Indonesia's transport minister.

Federal authorities found truck loaded with explosives near US Capitol: Report

Federal authorities in the United States of America found a pickup truck packed with 11 homemade bombs, an assault rifle, and a handgun just two blocks away from the Capitol building.

India detains Chinese soldier found on Indian side of LAC

A Chinese soldier has been arrested on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after he was found on the Indian side of the LAC, according to a statement issued by the Government of India.

Theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop in Capitol riots raises security concern

As per initial reports, at least two computers have been stolen from the Capitol during the pro-Trump riots. which took place on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia King Salman receives COVID-19 vaccine

The king received the jab three weeks after Saudi Arabia launched a three-phase vaccination programme.

Majority of Americans want immediate removal of President Trump, poll finds

A new poll reveals that the majority of Americans want the immediate removal of incumbent President Donald Trump after deadly riots rocked the US Capitol.

Chinese critic who urged US to 'tear down' China's censorship jailed

In 2014, Jialong met former US Secretary of State John Kerry in Beijing, and reportedly asked Kerry to help ''tear down the Great Firewall of censorship''.

Iran bans foreign companies from testing coronavirus vaccines on its people

Iran has officially banned all foreign companies from testing coronavirus vaccines on its people.

New coronavirus variant found in eight US states

The B117 coronavirus strain, which emerged in Britain late last year, has been shown to be between 40 and 70 per cent more contagious than variants which have spread previously.

Pakistan PM reaches Quetta to meet families of Hazaras victims

On Sunday, a group of armed and unidentified gunmen had broken into a coal mine in Mach, a town near Quetta, and had opened fire on members of the minority community.