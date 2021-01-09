Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 goes missing, feared to have crashed

A Boeing 737 passenger plane of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air went missing soon after losing contact with air traffic control post take-off from Jakarta airport. Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 took off from the airport in Indonesian capital and was headed to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province. It is not yet fully clear how many passengers were onboard at the time of the take-off from Indonesia's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The aircraft has a capacity of 130 passengers and flight time from Jakarta to Pontianak is usually 90 minutes. It is now being feared that the plane has crashed into the sea.

Various reports suggest that the plane had at least 50 people but the exact number is yet to come to light.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," Adita Irawati, spokesperson of Indonesia's transport ministry.

"It last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT)."

As per flight tracking website Flightradar24, the aircraft lost more than 3000 metres in less than a minute.

Indonesia's transport ministry is probing the incident.

The image above shows worried relatives of those onboard waiting at the airport in Pontianak where the plane was supposed to land.

Sriwijaya Air, the budget airline, which has about 19 Boeing jets that fly to destinations in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, said only it was investigating the loss of contact.

Reportedly, the plane was not a Boeing 737 Max which has hit headlines in recent years due to major crashes. However, there is no official word on this so far.

A Boeing 737 Max had crashed in Indonesia in October 2018 leaving 189 people dead. The aircraft belonging to Indonesian Lion Air had crashed into the sea.

Another Boeing 737 Max had crashed later on in Ethiopia. Boeing then had to shell out USD 2.5 billion in fines and 737 Max aircrafts were grounded.

Indonesia sets up crisis centre

Crisis centre being set up at oekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta

A crisis centre has been set up at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in order to deal with the incident and the aftermath. Indonesian interior ministry is probing the matter and Sriwijaya Air has said that it was gathering more information before releasing a fuller statement.

(More to follow)