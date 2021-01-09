Majority of Americans want immediate removal of President Trump, poll finds

A new poll reveals that the majority of Americans want the immediate removal of incumbent President Donald Trump after deadly riots rocked the US Capitol.

The poll, undertaken by Reuters and Ipsos, sheds light on the political mood of the country, with 57 per cent Americans supporting the immediate removal of Trump from office. Most supporting the removal are Democrats. Republicans are more supportive of Donald Trump completing his term, which ends on January 20, after which Joe Biden will take control of presidential duties in the country.



The national survey was conducted on Thursday and Friday, and showed that 7 out of 10 who voted for Trump in the November elections were against the protesters who broke into the Capitol as officials were meeting to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

In addition, 70 per cent Americans were disapproving of Trump's actions which led to the violence. Earlier during a rally on the same day, Trump had urged thousands of his followers to march to the US Capitol.

In the aftermath of the attack, five people died, including a police officer. Leaders from across the world condemned the act, marking a moment of unison for both Democrats and Republicans.

On Monday, Democrats in the US House of Representatives will introduce misconduct charges, which could lead to another impeachment of Donald Trump, sources told Reuters.

"If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Party allegiances were clearly visible in the poll, with nine out of every ten Democrats calling for Trump's immediate removal, while just two in ten Republicans demanding the same.



30 per cent claimed that the president should be removed using the provisions part of the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which enables the country's vice president and the cabinet to remove a president if deemed incapable of discharging duties.