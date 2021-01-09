India detains Chinese soldier found on Indian side of LAC

A Chinese soldier has been arrested on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after he was found on the Indian side of the LAC, according to a statement issued by the Government of India.

"The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures, and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated," the statement read.

This incident happened in the early hours of Friday and the Indian soldiers deployed in the area detained the soldier to follow the already-established process.

According to the statement by the Indian army, the Chinese soldier had transgressed LAC and is taken into custody by the Indian troops.

The soldier was apprehended in an area which has seen a rise in heated activities in the last year. The South of the Pangaong Lake was the area where the Indian forces are present at the moment.

This is also the second time India has detained a Chinese soldier. Before this, the soldier was detained in the same region in October.

The incident has come at a point when the Indian and Chinese governments are in continued talks regarding disengagement of troops across the borders after weeks of heated encounters between the two sides.

Following several encounters and exchange of words, the two countries had deployed tens of thousands of troops and weaponry in the area to safeguard their sides of the borders.