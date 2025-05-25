Top 10 world news: Russia-Ukraine complete biggest prisoners swap; Indian politician Lalu Yadav expels son from party, and more

Ukraine and Russia completed a "1000 for 1000" prisoner swap on Sunday (May 25), after the two sides held talks in Turkey.

'Shaved heads, wrapped in flags': Russia-Ukraine complete '1000 for 1000' prisoner swap, BIGGEST POW exchange in 3 years

Ukraine and Russia completed a "1000 for 1000" prisoner swap on Sunday (May 25), after the two parties held talks in Istanbul, Turkey, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.



RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expels elder son Tej Pratap from party for 6 years

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav announced on Sunday that he has expelled his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the family and the party, citing his “irresponsible conduct and deviation from the family’s values and public decorum,” after the latter said in a social media post on Saturday that he was “in a relationship" with a young woman.

'We want those names and countries': Trump demands list of foreign Harvard students, claims 'they can’t add two and two'

US President Donald Trump has aimed at Harvard University, demanding to know more about its international student population and why the countries they come from are not contributing financially.



'Pakistan on notice, will destroy terror state if...': J&K LG Manoj Sinha warns Islamabad of 'similar punishments'



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday warned Pakistan, saying that they have been put "on notice", adding that if it resorts to any misadventure in the future, the Indian armed forces will make sure to destroy the "terrorist state".



Delhi Airport scare: Portion of roof collapses at Terminal 1 amid heavy rains and thunderstorm | WATCH

After heavy rains and winds hit parts of Delhi on Saturday night and Sunday, a portion of roof collapsed at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1, as rainwater tore through a membrane shade.

‘US silence encouraging Putin,’ says Zelensky after Russia’s largest air attack in war yet

After Russia launched the biggest air raid of the war against Ukraine, killing 12 people in overnight strikes by launching nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged international leaders to increase their pressure on Russia and said the silence of America and others around the world only encourages Putin to drag the war and kill every day.



‘Knife behind the back of PM’: Canada’s Liberals want power to remove Mark Carney just weeks after he took office

Less than a month into Mark Carney’s term as Prime Minister of Canada, some Liberal MPs are already considering ways to ensure they can remove him if necessary. As the newly elected Parliament prepares to sit, the Liberal caucus is set to vote on whether to give itself the power to fire its leader under the provisions of the Reform Act.



Two new Covid variants detected in India. How threatening could they be as cases rise?

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in India. Multiple states, including Karnataka, Delhi and Bengal have issued advisories but have urged people not to panic.



Gujarat suffer its biggest IPL defeat by runs in final league game against Chennai

Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered its biggest defeat by runs in IPL history, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs on Sunday (May 25) in Ahmedabad. This loss dents their chances of confirming a top-two finish, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could finish above GT should they win their last league games, respectively. For CSK, they just won their fourth match this season, finishing tenth on the points table.



Kuberaa teaser: Nagarjuna and Dhanush unleash a dark saga of power and greed

The makers finally unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated film Kuberaa featuring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in key roles. The teaser promises intense scenes and a dark saga filled with power and greed.







