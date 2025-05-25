Gujarat suffer its biggest IPL defeat by runs in final league game against Chennai

Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered its biggest defeat by runs in IPL history, losing to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs on Sunday (May 25) in Ahmedabad. This loss dents their chances of confirming a top-two finish, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could finish above GT should they win their last league games, respectively. For CSK, they just won their fourth match this season, finishing tenth on the points table.

Chennai won the toss and elected to bat first. With nothing yet everything to play for, CSK openers – Ayush Mhatre and David Conway went berserk from the ball one. The Mumbai opener took on Arshad Khan in his first over, hitting him for 28 runs in six balls.



Although Mhatre departed soon after on 34 off 17 balls, hitting three sixes and as many fours, Conway and Urvil Patel added 63 for the second wicket, helping the side cross 100-run-mark inside ten overs.



Shivam Dube and Conway got out in the next five overs, only for Dewald Brevis to come and make the evening about him. He smoked a 19-ball fifty, hitting an unbeaten 57 off 23, including five sixes and four boundaries, helping Chennai post a massive 230 for five.

All fail for GT



Unlike how their top three performed in most of the previous contested league matches this season, GT’s top order failed in their final league game. Barring Sai Sudharsan, who scored 41, Shubman Gill (13), Jos Buttler (5), and even Sherfane Rutherford (0) departed early, denting GT’s momentum.



The middle and lower order tried their bits but failed, with everyone falling cheaply, putting GT on the backfoot.

For CSK, seamer Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmed picked three wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja returned with two. A combined bowling effort saw CSK taste success in their last league game, winning by 83 runs.