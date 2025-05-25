After heavy rains and winds hit parts of Delhi on Saturday night and Sunday, a portion of roof collapsed at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1, as rainwater tore through a membrane shade.

Videos have been going viral of how the collapse happened after heavy rains.

The video shows people standing near a covered area where several cars were parked. The rain intensified, and the membrane shade partially collapsed, giving way and allowing water to pour down onto the vehicles and flow toward those nearby.

As rains hit Delhi NCR, as many as 49 flights, including 17 international flights were diverted at the Delhi Airport.

"Delhi experienced an intense thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall during the intervening night of May 24th. The city recorded over 80 mm of rain with wind speeds touching 70-80 km/h within a short span of 30 to 45 minutes around 2:00 AM. This sudden and concentrated downpour led to temporary water accumulation in and around IGI Airport, briefly impacting operations," the Delhi Airport said in a statement.

Further, the airport assured that there was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal.

"As a part of the design's natural response to extreme conditions and to prevent excessive water retention, a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, thereby aiding in water dispersal. There was no structural compromise or impact to other parts of the terminal," it added.

Moreover, several roads were submerged which resulted in heavy traffic across Delhi.

Strong and dusty winds also uprooted trees on Akbar Road in Delhi on Saturday night.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Saturday night as it warned of a thunderstorm cell approaching from the west and northwest.