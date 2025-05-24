The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (May 24) issued a red alert for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), warning of light rain and strong thunderstorm.

According to the Nowcast advisory, light to moderate rain accompanied by a strong thunderstorm, frequent lightning, and hailstorm is likely. Surface wind speeds are expected to reach between 60 and 100 kmph.

“A thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest,” the IMD said. “Under its influence, severe thunderstorm/dust raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) is likely to affect parts of the city in the next 1–2 hours.”

IMD advised people to stay indoors. “Residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Avoid open fields, stay indoors, and do not take shelter under trees."

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degree Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the weatherman said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the air quality remained in the "moderate" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 141.



