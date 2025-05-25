RJD supremo Lalu Yadav expels elder son Tej Pratap from party for 6 years

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav announced on Sunday that he has expelled his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the family and the party, citing his “irresponsible conduct and deviation from the family’s values and public decorum,” after the latter said in a social media post on Saturday that he was “in a relationship" with a young woman.

On Saturday, Lalu’s eldest son, Tej Pratap, shared a post on Facebook, declaring his long-standing relationship with one Anushka Yadav, saying that they have been in love and in a relationship for the past 12 years.

The former Bihar CM announced his decision in a social media post, saying that ignoring moral values in personal life weakens the party’s collective struggle for social justice, adding that the conduct of Tej Pratap was not in line with family values or traditions.

Lalu said in a post on X, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life.”

Tej Pratap’s brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it’s about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party’s chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn’t question such things... What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only.”



Tej Pratap has often been in the limelight due to his eccentric behaviour and controversial statements.

Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to the RJD patriarch, also supported her father’s decision of expelling Taj Pratap, and said in a post on X, “Those who take care of the dignity of the environment, tradition, family and upbringing are never questioned. Those who abandon their wisdom and repeatedly commit the mistake of crossing the limits of decent conduct and family prestige, they make themselves the subject of criticism. For us, Papa is like God, family is our temple and pride, and the party built by Papa’s tireless efforts and struggles and the concept of social justice are our worship. We will never accept that the reputation of these three is tarnished due to anyone."