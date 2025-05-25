‘Knife behind the back of PM’: Canada’s Liberals want power to remove Mark Carney just weeks after he took office

Less than a month into Mark Carney’s term as Prime Minister of Canada, some Liberal MPs are already considering ways to ensure they can remove him if necessary. As the newly elected Parliament prepares to sit, the Liberal caucus is set to vote on whether to give itself the power to fire its leader under the provisions of the Reform Act.

The vote will take place on Sunday, a day before the House of Commons reconvenes, and could mark a major shift in internal party dynamics. Although there is currently no open revolt against Carney, many MPs are determined not to repeat what they see as past mistakes under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

'The future is to be determined'

Carney has so far held the party together, helping the Liberals stay in power by convincing Canadians he can steer the economy. Still, MPs want to keep their options open.

“We don’t know what it will be like in a year, or two years, from now,” one MP told Politico. The caucus wants to avoid another situation like Trudeau’s, where MPs had no mechanism to force a change in leadership despite growing frustration.

Trudeau’s refusal to step down earlier created lasting tensions within the party. Many lawmakers want to rebalance the power between caucus members and the Prime Minister’s Office, which was widely seen as too controlling during Trudeau’s nearly decade-long tenure.

Reform Act returns to spotlight

At the heart of the push is the Reform Act, a law passed in 2015 that allows MPs to vote on rules that give them greater authority. Under the act, caucus members can give themselves the ability to remove their leader, expel colleagues from the caucus, or elect a caucus chair. However, none of the rules apply unless a caucus votes to adopt them.

The Conservatives used the act in 2022 to remove then-leader Erin O’Toole, making way for current leader Pierre Poilievre. The Liberals, however, have never adopted the law — partly because it was a Conservative initiative. That could now change.

Quebec MP Sophie Chatel said applying the Reform Act to Carney’s leadership would be “a powerful symbolic gesture,” showing trust in him and signalling a clear break from the past. “It would also signal a departure from the previous leadership,” she said, “and a renewed commitment to strengthening the relationship with caucus.”

Secret ballot could decide the outcome

Some MPs are calling for a secret ballot to avoid pressure from the Prime Minister’s Office or senior Cabinet ministers. Concerns remain that newer MPs might be influenced, a problem they say was common under Trudeau.

As one MP put it, “No one wants to be seen holding a knife behind the back of the prime minister.”

Ultimately, the vote is about securing future accountability. After years of watching Trudeau retain control without internal checks, many MPs want assurance that this time, they won’t be powerless if things go wrong.