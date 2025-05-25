'Pakistan on notice, will destroy terror state if...': J&K LG Manoj Sinha warns Islamabad of 'similar punishments'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday warned Pakistan, saying that they have been put "on notice", adding that if it resorts to any misadventure in the future, the Indian armed forces will make sure to destroy the "terrorist state".

During an address, Sinha assured people that there would be no discrimination between terrorists and their supporters.

"Their actions will be met with similar punishments," the lieutenant governor said while addressing the All J-K Jat Sabha.

He further highlighted the valour of the armed forces and reaffirmed the government's resolve to completely rid Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism.

“Pakistan is on notice. If it resorts to any misadventure in the future, our armed forces will make sure to destroy this terrorist state. I assure the people that there will be no discrimination between armed terrorists and their supporters and sympathisers. Their actions will be met with similar punishments,” he said.

Sinha urged the Jat community and all other sections of society to strengthen their resolve and unite in the fight against the divisive forces threatening peace and social fabric in the country.

“In these challenging times, your responsibility to uphold national unity is more crucial than ever,” Sinha said.

"I am proud that your devotion to the motherland has deepened the spirit of nationalism in the society," he added.

This comes as Pakistan-backed terror group killed 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22. Following this, India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 7, hitting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Sinha also paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and those killed in Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10 after India's Operation Sindoor.

“The Government of India is committed to proper rehabilitation of the affected families,” he said.

“We must celebrate our diversity and foster unity to defeat the adversary's nefarious designs. Our brave armed forces scripted a new saga of valour with Operation Sindoor," Sinha added.