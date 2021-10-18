Top 10 world news: Russia shuts NATO missions, Colin Powell dies at 84, and more

According to China's state-run Global Times, the country's capital witnessed freezing temperature on Sunday amid a cold wave which was earlier than expected. Also, Pedro Sanchez, Spain's leftist prime minister, promised to eradicate prostitution in the country, saying the practice enslaves women.

Click on headlines to read more

'No reason to pretend': Russia shuts NATO missions amid spying row

Russia on Monday decided to close NATO's offices in Moscow after the European military alliance had expelled members of Moscow's delegation for alleged spying.

Cold wave hits Beijing earlier than expected amid power shortage in China

According to China's state-run Global Times, the country's capital witnessed freezing temperature on Sunday amid a cold wave which was earlier than expected.

Spanish PM Sanchez vows to 'abolish' prostitution, says the practice 'enslaves' women

Pedro Sanchez, Spain's leftist prime minister, promised to eradicate prostitution in the country, saying the practice enslaves women.

Durian fruit triggers 'gas leak' alert in Canberra

Earlier this week in Canberra, a team of firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak in a store, just to discover that the smell was caused by the pungent odour of a fruit inside the building.

Kate Middleton champions sustainability as she wears 2011 gown again

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted together at the event as they walked the ‘green carpet’. Keeping up to the theme of sustainability at the awards night, Kate Middleton re-wore her stunning 2011 Alexander McQueen look, a silver-white Grecian-style gown with a gold belt to cinch the waist

WHO expects more info as it weighs approving India's Covaxin

The World Health Organization on Monday said that it expects Bharat Biotech to provide more information on its COVID-19 vaccine.

Exclusive: India's EAM Jaishankar speaks to WION on India-Israel ties

At the Kadavumbagam synagogue at the Israel's museum, speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Jaishankar talked about the ties shared by the two countries, their people and what the diplomatic ties in the next thirty years are expected to look like.

Colin Powell dies at 84 due to COVID-19 complications

The first Black US secretary of state, Colin Powell, has died from complications due to COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.

Exclusive: India shouldn't back ‘gangster’ Lukashenko, says Belarus oppn leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has urged India not to support strongman President Alexander Lukashenko, calling him a ‘gangster’, in an exclusive interview to WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma.

COP26: Sponsors deem the climate summit as ‘mismanaged’ and 'very last minute'

Companies that spent millions of pounds to sponsor the Cop26 climate summit have condemned it as “mismanaged” and “very last minute."