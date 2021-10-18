Exclusive: India's EAM Jaishankar speaks to WION on India-Israel ties

India's minister of external affairs, Dr S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Israel. It is the first high-level engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new Israeli government headed by Naftali Bennett.

At the Kadavumbagam synagogue at the Israel's museum, speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Jaishankar talked about the ties shared by the two countries, their people and what the diplomatic ties in the next thirty years are expected to look like.

Talking about the deep civilisation bonds between the two countries, the Indian external minister said that the relationship between India and Israel "is rooted in history but very much a part of modernity as well".

Regarding his hopes for the future of the relationship, he said, "Our relationship in the last many years has covered areas like agriculture, water, (and) to some degree defence security. But now we are looking much more at technology and innovation," Jaishankar said.

"I would say human-centric activities because that's where the world is heading. It could be in terms of the green economy, it could be in terms of the frontiers of different technologies. So I'm very sure that the next thirty years, would be way beyond the last thirty years," India's EAM added.

Jaishankar had commenced his visit on Sunday by laying wreaths at a cemetery for Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the region during World War I in Talpiot, Jerusalem.

On Monday, after successful diplomatic talks between Jaishankar and Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid, India and Israel agreed to start free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations starting from November. The two countries have agreed "in principle" on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certification.

