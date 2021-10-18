WHO expects more info as it weighs approving India's Covaxin

The World Health Organization on Monday said that it expects Bharat Biotech to provide more information on its COVID-19 vaccine. This comes in a further setback to the Indian company's hopes of getting an emergency-use listing for the shot.

Without WHO's approval, the two-dose Covaxin is unlikely to be accepted as a valid COVID-19 vaccine around the world.

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for (Bharat Biotech's) Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners," WHO said on Twitter.

Bharat Biotech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This comes after the Chief Scientist at the WHO Soumya Swaminathan said that the technical advisory group of the WHO will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency use listing for Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech had submitted all the necessary documents required for the EUL on July 9.

“We have responded to any clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. As a responsible manufacturer with several prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the approval process and its timelines,” said Bharat Biotech in a statement.

Suchitra Ella, the company’s co-founder and joint managing director said that the approval is not expected to be a “long-drawn process”.