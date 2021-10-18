Cold wave hits Beijing earlier than expected amid power shortage in China

According to China's state-run Global Times, the country's capital witnessed freezing temperature on Sunday amid a cold wave which was earlier than expected.

China's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) had earlier sent out an alert on cold wave conditions forecasting a drop in temperatures in southern and southwestern regions including in the central, eastern and southern areas.

The weather department had predicted strong and gusty winds in central and eastern regions as it informed that temperatures could dip in Shandong, Jiangsu and Henan.

Global Times informed that Beijing had already experienced snow on its National Day earlier this month and Henan province which usually witnesses snowy conditions in November and December saw flakes appear.

A blue alert was forecast by China's weather department amid the cold wave. The state-run newspaper quoting an expert informed that the cold wave may increase demand for power and heating and it "could be a challenge for the country, which is already short of power."

The development comes as the country recorded slower than expected economic growth in the third quarter.

China has been hit by a property sector crisis triggered by the Evergrande Group and a looming energy shortage.

China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said there was an "unstable and uneven" domestic rebound as the GDP grew 4.9 per cent in the third quarter. China's aluminium production also declined as the daily steel output hit the lowest level since 2018.

