Kate Middleton champions sustainability as she wears 2011 gown again

She’s one of the few high-profile celebs who really champions the ‘rewear, repurpose fashion’ that environmentalists have been asking for, for a sustainable future for us and the world. We are talking about none other than Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who stunned us again in her repurposed Alexander McQueen gown for the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted together at the event as they walked the ‘green carpet’. Keeping up to the theme of sustainability at the awards night, Kate Middleton re-wore her stunning 2011 Alexander McQueen look, a silver-white Grecian-style gown with a gold belt to cinch the waist. She previously wore the same outfit to a BAFTA event while taking her first ever royal tour of Canada and the US.

Prince William wore a green velvet suit over a black turtleneck.

The event was organised by Prince William and The Royal Foundation and the prize offers £1 million to five different environmental activists and entrepreneurs towards their initiative, from a shortlist of fifteen nominees. There is a star-studded list of performances and high-profile presenters, including Emma Watson, Emma Thompson and the duchess herself. Also read: It's official! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged

Performances at the event feature Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, KSI, Yemi Alade, and Shawn Mendes as a special part of the show.