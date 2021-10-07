When Rami Malek caught Kate Middleton 'off guard' with a personal question

‘No Time To Die’ actor Rami Malek once popped a personal question to Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton that caught her off guard. As the Oscar-winner remembers, it was an unexpected conversation that the two had.

Rami Malek opened up about his red carpet conversation with the British royal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Although he did meet her recently during the James Bond film premiere in the UK when Kate Middleton dazzled everyone in a golden gown, this conversation is from BAFTAs in February 2019.

Rami Malek remembers he went like, "I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?' And I said, 'You just had a baby, right?'" This was when Kate had welcomed Prince Louis in April 2018.

"She was taken aback, and she said, 'How are you doing?' And I said, 'How are you?' And in the most regal, elegant way, she just, you know, gave me a look, but you could tell. Imagine dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors," he said.

He continued, "They're so careful, but it was so cool, because I think I caught her off guard for a second, and had that look of, in the most elegant, professional, royal way, 'Yes, it's a lot having a kid.'"

It didn't end there just yet when the James Bond actor said he had a proposal for the royals and said, "I said, 'You know, if you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you.' She's like, 'What do you mean?' I go, 'I can babysit. You guys go out; have a good time.'"

Meanwhile, the James Bond UK premiere took place on September 28, 2021 in London at the Royal Albert hall. Kate Middleton wore a gold-sequined cape gown with a sheer, embellished overlay by designer Jenny Packham. Her husband, Prince William looked elegant dressed in a classic black tuxedo.