Box Office: Neither Daniel Craig's Not Time To Die nor Tom Hardy's Venom 2, this film is ruling this weekend!

This weekend has been a big surprise for global movie goers as well as box office pundits.

Contrary to popular belief and past predictions, a Chinese movie along the lines of 'China versus America' aspect of Korean War--titled 'The Battle at Lake Changjin'--has smashed the box office with a staggering $237 million weekend collection, reports Forbes.

Also read: R Kelly's YouTube channels removed following his sex trafficking conviction

The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $200 million and has a runtime of three hours.

While Tom Hardy's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' opened to $12.9 million in the domestic circuit, with an additional income of $13.8 million in Russia. Daniel Craig's much-awaited-Bond-farewell movie 'No Time To Die' made $119.1 million overseas and Zendaya-Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune' managed to amass $13.7 million overseas during weekend three of its release.

Also read: Oscars: Will Packer set to produce 2022 Academy Awards

As per reports, this film could very well be China's third-highest grossing film of 2021. The other two being 'Detective Chinatown 3' ($690 million) and 'Hi, Mom' ($840 million).

Also read: Russian crew arrives at space station to film first movie in orbit