Top 10 world news: Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, Fire at Uganda's blind school and more

After becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (October 25) promised to fix the errors made by his predecessor Liz Truss. As the nation continues to face economic crisis amid looming recession fears, Sunak warned of "difficult" decisions ahead. In other news, A blaze ripped through a school for the blind in central Uganda in the early hours of Tuesday killing at least 11, police said. The injured are said to be critical and the reason behind the fire is not know yet.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Rishi Sunak promises to fix 'mistakes' but warns of 'difficult' decisions. He unveils new cabinet: WATCH LIVE

After becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (October 25) promised to fix the errors made by his predecessor Liz Truss. As the nation continues to face economic crisis amid looming recession fears, Sunak warned of "difficult" decisions ahead.



Uganda blind school fire kills 11, mostly children, probe launched

A blaze ripped through a school for the blind in central Uganda in the early hours of Tuesday killing at least 11, police said. The injured are said to be critical and the reason behind the fire is not know yet.

German President Steinmeier reaches Kyiv for surprise visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday on a surprise visit, his spokesperson confirmed. Six months back, Steinmeier's offer to visit Kyiv was snubbed by Ukraine. Steinmeier had then come under heavy fire for his years-long detente policy with Moscow.



Turkey subjecting Syrian refugees to torture before deporting them back: Report

Hundreds of Syrian refugees apprehended by Turkey are being detained arbitrarily and returned to the chaos-ridden region of northern Syria, per a new report released by New York-based Human Rights Watch.



Indonesia to pursue criminal action against two pharma firms amid rise in AKI deaths

Following the deaths of over a 100 kids from acute kidney injury (AKI), Indonesia's food and drugs agency has said it will pursue criminal action against the two pharmaceutical firms that made the products linked to the issue.

Brazilian suspect of British journalist's murder granted house arrest

A judge in Brazil has allowed one of the jailed suspects in murder of a British journalist to secure bail and remain in house arrest. The suspect has been in police custody since July.



Zara faces boycott in Israel after hosting a far-right leader

Spanish fashion giant Zara has found itself embroiled in a controversy in Israel after a local franchise owner hosted a far-right leader. Reportedly, Joey Schwebel, chairman of Trimera Brands, Zara's Israel franchisee hosted Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leader of the Israeli far-right Otzma Yehudit party.

Bangladesh: Cyclone Sitrang lashes country claiming 16 lives

Cyclone Sitrang has claimed at least 16 lives and has forced evacuation of around a million people in Bangladesh, according to officials in the country.

One-third of users regularly get their news from TikTok, claims new study

Social media platform TikTok has been in the middle of a lot of controversies due to allegations of data breaches and the involvement of the Chinese government in tracking user data. However, a new survey shows that it has not changed its popularity in the United States – especially among the youth.

WhatsApp suffers massive global outage that lasted for more than two hours

Messaging service WhatsApp has not been working since 12:07 PM (IST) on Tuesday and the operations resumed after more than two hours. According to Indian Express, the outage was confirmed by the online tool Down Detector, and by 1 PM (IST), the website had thousands of complaints from users living in India.