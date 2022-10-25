Turkey subjecting Syrian refugees to torture before deporting them back: Report

Hundreds of Syrian refugees apprehended by Turkey are being detained arbitrarily and returned to the chaos-ridden region of northern Syria, per a new report released by New York-based Human Rights Watch.

"In violation of international law, Turkish authorities have rounded up hundreds of Syrian refugees, even unaccompanied children, and forced them back to Syria," said Nadia Hardman, one of the researchers at the non-profit group.

The report, based on interviews with dozens of refugees added that most of them were subjected to extreme abuse and forced to sign documents that turned out to be voluntary repatriation agreements.

The NGO pointed fingers at the European Union for facilitating the 'harsh treatment' of refugees. Notably, the EU funds migration detention centres in Turkey, in exchange for reducing the flow of migrants to the continent.

Lately, Turkey has been in the news for all the wrong reasons related to the refugee crisis. As reported by WION, earlier this month, 92 migrants were allegedly forced to cross the Evros river from Turkey into Greece. They were later discovered virtually naked and beaten.

Greece, at the time, blamed Turkey for the incident and described it as a "shame on civilisation."

Greek Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos charged Turkey with "instrumentalising unlawful immigration."

Speaking to Skai Television, he claimed that many migrants told Frontex, the organisation in charge of monitoring EU borders, that "three Turkish army vehicles had transferred them" to the river, which serves as a natural boundary. The migrants were found with "visible injuries".

However, Ankara denied all the allegations as Fahrettin Altun, the top aide of Erdogan released a statement saying the accusations by Greece were false.

(With inputs from agencies)



