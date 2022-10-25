Uganda blind school fire kills 11, mostly children, probe launched

A blaze ripped through a school for the blind in central Uganda in the early hours of Tuesday killing at least 11, police said. The injured are said to be critical and the reason behind the fire is not know yet.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown but so far 11 deaths as a result of the fire have been confirmed while six are in critical conditions and admitted (to hospital)," the Uganda Police Force said on Twitter.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Meanwhile, Internal Affairs Minister General Kahinda Otafiire told AFP that "most of the dead are children at the school and our sympathies go to the parents".

The school has been cordoned off as a "crime scene" and Otafiire promised there will be a full investigation.

"As government we shall go to the root cause of the fire and if there are any culprits they will be apprehended and the law will take its course," he added.

The fire started at around 1 am at the Salama School for the Blind in Mukono, southeast of the capital Kampala.

The Salama school was built in April 1999 and caters to children and young adults between the ages of six to 25. There have been similar incidents in the country in the past years, often due to faulty wiring, although authorities say some have been started deliberately.

In November 2018, 11 boys perished and another 20 suffered severe burns in a suspected arson attack at a boarding school in southern Uganda.

(With inputs from agencies)