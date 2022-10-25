Zara faces boycott in Israel after hosting a far-right leader

Tel Aviv Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 12:21 PM(IST)

Spanish fashion giant Zara is facing boycott calls in Israel Photograph:( Reuters )

According to local media reports, some Israelis, angered at the company for giving Ben-Gvir a platform burned Zara apparel and demanded that the company condemn the action of its local franchise

Spanish fashion giant Zara has found itself embroiled in a controversy in Israel after a local franchise owner hosted a far-right leader. 

Reportedly, Joey Schwebel, chairman of Trimera Brands, Zara's Israel franchisee hosted Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leader of the Israeli far-right Otzma Yehudit party. 

Ben-Gvir's spokesman said the reported meeting was a 'private event' and declined to comment further. 

Meanwhile, Fayez Abu Souhaiban, mayor of Arab-majority town Rahat slammed the company and gave the call for the burning of the clothes. 

"We have to burn these clothes and I call on fellow citizens to boycott this company," said Souhaiban in a video that has been heavily circulated on social media.

When quizzed about what he thought about the boycott calls after his appearance, Ben-Gvir said, "That's the real face of the left." 

Zara, meanwhile has refused to comment on the issue right now.

Notably, Ben-Gvir's party is running in Israel's legislative elections scheduled to take place next month. According to various surveys, his nationalist alliance is expected to emerge as the third-largest bloc in the parliament. 

(With inputs from agencies)

