Malfunctioning rockets fired by Palestine fell into residential areas, killing more than a dozen

After three days of incessant violence between Israel and Palestine, a ceasefire was announced on Sunday. However, it has now been revealed that Palestine was responsible for the killing of nearly one-third of the victims on the Palestinian side as malfunctioning rockets collapsed near high-density civilian structures.

According to the Israeli military, a total of over 47 Palestinians including militants from Islamic Jihad and Hamas were killed during the operation. However, 14 were killed by the Palestinian side's own fault.

Live TV footage and the Israel military's assessment, backed by Associated Press showed that militant rockets fell into the residential neighbourhoods, causing two separate explosions and killing more than a dozen locals.

While the Palestinian rockets backfired, the Israeli military launched attacks on some 170 targets connected to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including top leaders and members of the terrorist organisation. prominent Islamic Jihad leaders Taysir al-Jabari and Khaled Mansour were few of the top militants killed by the Israeli attacks, as confirmed by the militant outfit.

As reported by WION, the airstrikes were conducted throughout the Gaza Strip as part of Israel's operation Breaking Dawn against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

It was only after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi intervened and brokered that a ceasefire agreement was reached between the two sides, albeit for a short time.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in the aftermath of the ceasefire gave a televised address saying the bombardment had "landed a devastating blow to the enemy", and that the "entire senior military command of Islamic Jihad in Gaza was successfully targeted."

