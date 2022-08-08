51, including 27 civilians killed in Gaza during the latest air strikes: Israel Defense Forces

An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told reporters at a briefing that the IDF believes 51 people were killed in Gaza during the most recent round of fighting, 24 of whom were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organisation. The military claims their numbers are approximations. The military claims that 16 non-combatants were killed by Gazan rockets that missed their target.

A total of 27 civilians from Gaza, including several children, were murdered in the battle after an additional 11 non-terrorists were also slain.The military claims to have killed 24 members of the terrorist organisation Islamic Jihad. The military also claims that militants in the Gaza Strip fired some 1,100 missiles at Israel.

According to the military, 200 rockets were fired but missed their targets and landed in the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the Iron Dome missile defence system was 96% effective.According to the IDF, it launched attacks on some 170 targets connected to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including top leaders and members of the terrorist organisation.

Although the Islamic Jihad group supports Hamas, it frequently takes separate actions. The majority of Western nations classify both as terrorist organisations.

As airstrikes were conducted throughout the Gaza Strip as part of Israel's operation Breaking Dawn against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting today behind closed doors to discuss the most recent escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Israel's office of Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier announced that on August 5, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had attacked Islamic Jihad sites in the Gaza Strip.

