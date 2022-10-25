Indonesia to pursue criminal action against two pharma firms amid rise in AKI deaths

Following the deaths of over a 100 kids from acute kidney injury (AKI), Indonesia's food and drugs agency has said it will pursue criminal action against the two pharmaceutical firms that made the products linked to the issue. There has been a spike in cases and deaths among children this year due to AKI. The number jumped from 99 to around 141.

Sales of some syrup-based medications have been banned after the products were found to contain ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, possible factors in the deaths of the children.

BPOM chief Penny K. Lukito said the agency would work with police to investigate the two firms with a view to criminal proceedings over the composition of their products. Penny did not identify the two companies.

"There are indications in their products ... (of concentrations) that are highly excessive, highly toxic, and suspected to cause the kidney injury," Penny told a news conference.

Authorities said a spike in cases was seen from August to October. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the spike was recent since it was most likely due to changes in the raw ingredients of medications. He said the government has data about the recent imports of raw ingredients and would share it later.

Indonesia imports most of its raw ingredients for medicines from India and China, according to its health ministry.

Indonesia is investigating its rise in AKI cases in consultation with paediatric experts and the World Health Organization (WHO). following a similar pattern in Gambia, which has seen at least 70 child AKI deaths related to syrup medications.

(With inputs from agencies)