India committee to WHO: Information on 'killer' cough syrups 'inadequate'

The government-appointed committee investigating claims that four cough syrups made in India may have led to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia has found that the clinical data provided by the WHO so far is insufficient to identify the aetiology.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V G Somani informed the WHO of this on Saturday.

On October 13, the WHO's Rutendo Kuwana wrote to the DCGI to inquire about the status of the company's inquiry into Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Sonipat-based maker of the four cough syrups.

In a response to an email, Dr. Somani said on Saturday that the Union Ministry of Health has established a committee of technical specialists to review and analyse the specifics of the adverse event reports and any relevant information supplied or to be shared by WHO, and to recommend subsequent action.

In its first meeting, the four-member committee, which is led by Dr. Y. K. Gupta, Vice Chairperson of the Standing National Committee on Medicines, reviewed the reports and communications that have been so far received from the WHO, according to Somani. The committee also made a number of observations.

Mentioning the observations, Dr Somani said, "The clinical features and the treatment received by the children as shared by WHO so far are inadequate to determine the aetiology."

The specifics of the initial illness, signs and symptoms, length of anura in the cases, results of laboratory tests including different markers and parameters, investigations for diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol on critical patient samples, treatment received prior to and following hospitalisation at the tertiary hospital in the Gambia, treatment received prior to and following acute kidney injury was suspected, and reasons therefor, names and brands of the drugs, he said.

Dr. Somani added that if a verbal autopsy was performed, the WHO might share a complete report.

Dr. Somani has enquired about the quantity of biological samples taken from children who had clinical symptoms similar to acute renal injury as well as the quantity of stool samples taken and analysed.

He also wanted information on the circumstances in which these items were used, as well as information on the product samples that were tested and found to be free of EG and DEG (as well as their compositions and pro.

"You are therefore requested to share the report on causal relations along with above details, as observed by the said Technical Committee at the earliest for further examination and follow up action at our level," he wrote.

"The manufacturing site has been inspected, test reports of sampled products from the laboratory are awaited and all the manufacturing activities of the manufacturer in question have been stopped," he said.

The four-person expert panel was established by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday to look into the specifics and adverse event reports regarding the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia that may have been connected to four cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals' Sonipat facility. These reports were received from the WHO.

After reviewing and analysing the reports of adverse events, the causal relationship, and all relevant information that has already been shared by or will be shared by the World Health Organization, the committee will recommend a further course of action to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

(With inputs from agencies)

