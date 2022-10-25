WhatsApp down for users around the world in biggest outage in recent history

Messaging service WhatsApp has not been working since 12:07 PM on Tuesday in one of the longest outages in recent history. According to Indian Express, the outage was confirmed by the online tool Down Detector, and by 1 PM, the website had thousands of complaints from users living in India.

Similar reports were also coming from various parts of the world with Twitter users from the United Kingdom, Turkey and Italy also taking to other social media platforms to report the outage.

In the UK, BBC reported that the app was completely not working for some of the users.

According to BBC, the majority of users reported that they were unable to send or receive messages on the app but there were some cases where the app got stuck or it kept crashing.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson of the parent company Meta.

According to Reuters, a similar situation was also reported in France.

“WhatsApp stopped working for many users across France on Tuesday, with around 9,540 problems registered in the last 24 hours about the Meta Platforms owned service on the Downdetector.”