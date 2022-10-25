Kohinoor, Churchill and Ashish Nehra: Rishi Sunak's appointment as new UK PM sparks meme fest

Some netizens even managed to find a similarity between the physical appearance of Sunak and cricketer Ashish Nehra. Photograph:( Twitter )
Rishi Sunak's appointment as the new UK PM has led to a meme fest
Rishi Sunak, the first person of Indian-origin to take over as UK Prime Minister, is now the most popular subject on social media and his appointment has led to a meme fest. From Kohinoor, to Churchill, and even former cricketer Ashish Nehra are all over the internet, all because of Sunak.
Sunak received the support of more than 140 Conservative Party leaders to leave behind Penny Mordaunt who was also in the reckoning. Former PM Boris Johnson had already opted out of the race.
There were netizens who dug up late UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill's apparent dislike for Indians and questioned how he would have felt about the new leader.
Mr #Churchill I so wish you were around. Not a fan of Rishi Saunak, but phir bhi maza aaya aaj. 😁 pic.twitter.com/NqFKRAhRTg— Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) October 24, 2022
Winston Churchill looking at Rishi Sunak becoming PM of UK pic.twitter.com/tBfQdMGtSz— . (@HerpesDongara) October 24, 2022
PM Sunak should replace Churchill's headstone with a big spool of copper wire and solve Britain's energy woes by harnessing the speed at which hes spinning in his grave— ред ґрин альянс 🇺🇦🇨🇳 (@ItsBCJim) October 25, 2022
In 1947 , Churchill had called Indian leaders “ rogues “ n “ of low calibre “ . Within 75 years , an INDIAN origin Rishi Sunak is the PM OF BRITAIN . History can be unforgiving 💥 pic.twitter.com/AjaOyPQNlE— Deepak kapoor IAS (@Deepakk75058621) October 25, 2022
However, Kohinoor was what was most talked about on social media platforms. People joked about how now that a person of Indian origin is leading UK, we can finally get the 105.6-carat diamond back to India. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century. However, in 1849, after the British annexation of Punjab, the diamond was ceded to Queen Victoria. It has been part of the British Crown Jewels since then.
#RishiSunak bringing back our kohinoor hira from UK be like: pic.twitter.com/5NsQ9xLfIm— Prathamesh (@Gpay_karde) October 24, 2022
Modi ji going to britain to bring kohinoor back after rishi Sunak get appointed as pm. pic.twitter.com/fp8zMR9hfy— Nimitt (@sarcasticnimitt) October 24, 2022
My foolproof plan to get back Kohinoor once Rishi Sunak becomes PM.— 🚛 (@DriverRamudu) October 20, 2022
- Invite him to visit India.
- Kidnap him when he goes to his in laws house and got stuck in Bangalore traffic
- Send Ashish Nehra as UK PM.
- Get a bill passed to return Kohinoor
This don't require plan B
Some netizens even managed to find a similarity between the physical appearance of Sunak and cricketer Ashish Nehra.
How to bring back #Kohinoor to India— ₹|jeev 🇮🇳🚩 (@RajeevTiwariIND) October 25, 2022
discussing PM Modi & PM Rishi sunak ?
😁😁 pic.twitter.com/BodE8UXnjB
#RishiSunak planning how to bring back Kohinoor to India pic.twitter.com/3L3uSksvR5— A📖GOAT KOHLI STAN💪🏻💥 (@inevitable__31) October 24, 2022
Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG— Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022
Sunak is UK's 57th prime minister and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but he has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu. Sunak has urged the Conservative Party to “unite or die” amid growing dissent over inflation and fuel prices.
(With inputs from agencies)