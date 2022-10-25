Kohinoor, Churchill and Ashish Nehra: Rishi Sunak's appointment as new UK PM sparks meme fest

Rishi Sunak, the first person of Indian-origin to take over as UK Prime Minister, is now the most popular subject on social media and his appointment has led to a meme fest. From Kohinoor, to Churchill, and even former cricketer Ashish Nehra are all over the internet, all because of Sunak.

Sunak received the support of more than 140 Conservative Party leaders to leave behind Penny Mordaunt who was also in the reckoning. Former PM Boris Johnson had already opted out of the race.

There were netizens who dug up late UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill's apparent dislike for Indians and questioned how he would have felt about the new leader.

However, Kohinoor was what was most talked about on social media platforms. People joked about how now that a person of Indian origin is leading UK, we can finally get the 105.6-carat diamond back to India. The diamond was found in India in the 14th century. However, in 1849, after the British annexation of Punjab, the diamond was ceded to Queen Victoria. It has been part of the British Crown Jewels since then.

Some netizens even managed to find a similarity between the physical appearance of Sunak and cricketer Ashish Nehra.

Sunak is UK's 57th prime minister and the first person of colour to lead the country. He is also UK’s first Hindu premier but he has rarely spoken about his religion despite being a practising Hindu. Sunak has urged the Conservative Party to “unite or die” amid growing dissent over inflation and fuel prices.



(With inputs from agencies)