UK politics LIVE: Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles before giving first address as PM

Rishi Sunak is all set to become the next British Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt opted out of the leadership race. Sunak will become the first Indian-origin politician to hold the position after Liz Truss resigned following a torrid run in office.
Oct 25, 2022, 01:48 PM (IST)
Penny Mordaunt opted out of the leadership race but Sky News reported that she can be given a cabinet role under Rishi Sunak. However, nothing has been confirmed till now and she refused to answer the questions posed by the media.
Oct 25, 2022, 01:14 PM (IST)
Preparations were underway in 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, ahead of the arrival of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Sunak will be asked by King Charles III to form a government and will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Liz Truss on Tuesday.
Oct 25, 2022, 01:10 PM (IST)
Rishi Sunak is all set to become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and he has urged the Conservative Party to “unite or die” amid growing dissent over inflation and fuel prices. With Liz Truss lasting just 44 days in office following criticism over the underfunded tax cuts introduced in her first mini-budget, Sunak told party members that “policies not personalities” will win elections for them.
Oct 25, 2022, 12:59 PM (IST)
Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of tech giant Infosys, congratulated his son-in-law Rishi Sunak after he was confirmed to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Murthy said that he was “proud” of what Sunak has achieved and expressed his confidence that he will “do his best” for the country.
“Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him, and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom,” Murthy told ANI on Monday.
Oct 25, 2022, 12:37 PM (IST)
1:30 PM: Liz Truss will chair her final cabinet meeting.
2:45 PM: Liz Truss will make the official statement outside 10, Downing Street. She will travel to Buckingham Palace after that to hand her resignation to King Charles. The monarch will also meet Rishi Sunak and invite him to form the government as its leader.
4:05 PM: Rishi Sunak will address the nation for the first time as PM.