Rishi Sunak becomes Britain's PM, promises to fix 'mistakes' but warns of 'difficult' decisions

After becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak on Tuesday (October 25) promised to fix the errors made by his predecessor Liz Truss. As the nation continues to face economic crisis amid looming recession fears, Sunak warned of "difficult" decisions ahead.

"I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come. But you saw me during Covid doing everything I could to protect people and business with schemes like furlough," Sunak said while speaking on the steps of Downing Street.

Sunak said that it is only "right to explain why I’m standing here as your new Prime Minister" and noted that the country is "facing a profound economic crisis" as the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) still lingers.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has "destabilised energy markets and supply chains the world over," he added.

LIVE | UK Politics: Rishi Sunak officially becomes the prime minister

Sunak was appointed premier by the British monarch King Charles III. He also Sunak spoke of Truss's "noble" aims but said some "mistakes" had been made.

He said, "I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss. She was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country. It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change. But some mistakes were made. Not borne of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless."

"There are always limits. More so now than ever. But I promise you this – I will bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today," Sunak added.

WATCH | 'Will prioritise policies not personalities,' Rishi Sunak to take over UK's first top job

'Will help Ukraine'

Sunak also promised Britains's continuous support to help Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion. During his first address after becoming Britain's PM, Sunak called the invasion a "terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion".

Boris vows 'full and wholehearted support'

Former British leader Boris Johnson offered Sunak his full backing as spoke for the first time after failing in a dramatic comeback bid.

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support," Johnson tweeted.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.