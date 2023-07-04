Top 10 world news: Putin calls for trading in local currencies at SCO Summit, deadly shooting in Texas, & more

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to resist the western sanctions imposed on the country and called for trading in local currencies at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. In other news, around 11 people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, on Tuesday (July 4) out of which three people have been killed, said the police.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to resist the western sanctions imposed on the country and called for trading in local currencies at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Around 11 people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, on Tuesday (July 4) out of which three people have been killed, said the police. The shooting took place just before midnight and the officers said they were responding to gunfire in a parking lot in the Texas city’s southwest Como neighbourhood during an annual festival.

The Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday (July 4) that Russia sees no basis for renewing Black Sea grain deal. The statement has come less than two weeks before the grain deal agreement expires.

Taliban have given Afghan women one month to shut down beauty and hair salons. In its latest crackdown on women's access to public places, the Taliban administration's morality ministry has ordered that these women-run establishments must be shut.

Turkey warned on Tuesday (July 4) that it will not be pressured into supporting Sweden's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Turkey said that it was still assessing whether Sweden's entry into the world's most powerful defence organisation would benefit the bloc or hurt it.

The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday (July 4) declared the onset of the El Nino weather phenomenon. The agency has said that El Nino, which triggers higher temperatures across the world, will continue throughout 2023.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday emphasised the need to safeguard regional peace and "oppose protectionism" during his address at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday.

Kyiv on Tuesday asked Georgia's ambassador to temporarily leave the country condemning Tbilisi for mistreating imprisoned former leader and Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili.

An investigation conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) has found that the train accident which took place in the Indian state of Odisha last month occurred after workers repairing the railroad barrier made faulty connections in the automated signalling system on the network.



Islamabad High Court declares Toshakhana case against Pak’s ex-PM Imran Khan 'inadmissible'



