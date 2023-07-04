Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for regional peace and opposes protectionism at SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday emphasised the need to safeguard regional peace and "oppose protectionism" during his address at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday.

As per state news agency Xinhua, the leader "called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security." What did Xi Jinping say at the virtual SCO Summit 2023? Addressing the participants via a virtual link, Xi highlighted the responsibility to achieve long-term peace and stability in the region, stating that it is a common goal.

State broadcaster CCTV, as per AFP, quotes him as saying that "achieving long-term regional peace and stability is our common responsibility."

He also said that China would "persist in the correct direction of economic globalisation, oppose protectionism, unilateral sanctions and extension of national security concepts".

President Xi also pledged to "promote political solutions to pressing international and regional issues, building a firm regional security barrier." The virtual summit The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) now consists of nine member states — after welcoming Iran as the latest one Tuesday — is headquartered in Beijing.

Its latest virtual summit is being hosted by India, which holds the rotating chair.

The leaders of Russia, Pakistan, and several Central Asian countries also participated in the virtual SCO summit. Vladimir Putin, Ukraine war, and China Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the summit. This marked his first appearance since a brief mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, occurred last month.

"Russia is confidently resisting and will continue to resist external pressure, sanctions and provocations," said the Russian leader.

"I would like to thank my colleagues from the SCO countries who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order and the life and security of citizens," he added.

AFP reports that China and Russia have deepened economic cooperation and diplomatic ties in recent years, with their strategic partnership strengthening further since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Even though Beijing claims to be a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, it has faced criticism for not condemning Moscow's offensive.

During a summit in Moscow in March, President Xi invited President Putin to visit Beijing, and the two leaders declared that their countries' ties were entering a new era.

(With inputs from agencies)

