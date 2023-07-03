Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal, the famous monument of love in India's Agra, recently became the location of a heart-wrenching incident. Tourists visiting the legendary monument left their dog locked in a car in scorching heat, which unfortunately lead to the poor pet's death. What happened? At Taj Mahal's Westgate Parking, passersby noticed a dog locked inside a car with zero ventilation. The helpless dog's owners had left it shut in the vehicle in scorching heat with no water.

Witnesses captured the poor animal's plight and shared videos of it online. Authorities soon responded and a UP Police unit promptly reached the spot but was unable to save the dog's life.

A video of the incident where the poor pet can be seen lying on the car's floor is circulating on Twitter. In the post, the Twitter user tagged the UP and Agra police and wrote: "Tourist from Haryana came to Agra visit Taj Mahal Tourist had brought a pet dog with him, Parked car in Westgate parking Taj, locked the dog in the car and went to visit Taj, Dog locked in a car for several hours in humid heat broke its breath".

In the video, the person behind the camera can be heard saying "such cases are very common".

Here's the video. Distressing visuals, viewer discretion is advised. Tourist from Haryana came to Agra visit Taj Mahal Tourist had brought a pet dog with him, Parked car in Westgate parking Taj, locked dog in car and went to visit Taj,Dog locked in a car for several hours in humid heat broke its breath @Uppolice @agrapolice pic.twitter.com/uUjm37ZpKu — Amir qadri (@AmirqadriAgra) July 2, 2023 × As per a Times Now report, the Agra division of the police is looking into the matter. An FIR has been lodged against the tourists for this act of animal cruelty. Their car has been seized. Cause of death to be ascertained While the cause of death is believed to be suffocation and the unbearable heat, as per reports, the canine's body will undergo a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause.

It is speculated that the dog's chain got entangled in the vehicle's handbrake, which possibly lead to its death. Not a first-of-its-kind incident As per Times Now, a parking attendant revealed that this is the second such incident in just three days. Allegedly, just a couple of days back, four people accompanied by a Labrador breed dog had visited the monument. Against the parking attendant and a guide's advice, the dog was left shut inside the parked car while the accompanying humans enjoyed a tour of the Taj Mahal.

In India, cases of neglect and animal cruelty are on the rise. Cases where pets are left exposed to weather elements, be it scorching heat or freezing cold have become commonplace.

