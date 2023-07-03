ugc_banner

India: Four arrested in UP's Noida for cutting cake, bursting crackers on elevated road

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Representative image. The arrested were identified as Lalit Sharma (22), Deepak Patel (25), Shekhar Chaudhary (27), and Tarun Sharma (26). (Image source: Pexels- Kindel Media) Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The arrested were identified as Lalit Sharma (22), Deepak Patel (25), Shekhar Chaudhary (27), and Tarun Sharma (26). All four are residents of Noida. 

The Noida Police arrested four people on Sunday (July 2) for cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers on an elevated road, according to Indian media reports. The arrested were identified as Lalit Sharma (22), Deepak Patel (25), Shekhar Chaudhary (27), and Tarun Sharma (26). All four are residents of Noida. 

The police took action after a video went viral on social media showing the four men celebrating a birthday by cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers on the elevated road in n sector-24 police area, as per a report by the Indian Express. The video showed a man holding a box from which crackers launched. 

A few passersby could be seen recording the act. 

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. 

Here's a look at the video:

×

Speaking to the Indian Express, Shakti Mohan Avasthy, ADCP, Noida, said that the police took immediate cognizance of the matter and arrested the four men. Avasthy added that their car was seized and other legal proceedings were underway. 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Ajit Pawar: Ultimate political player who splits NCP to become Deputy CM of Maharashtra for fifth time

Lost for a century: Blind Indian painter's scroll resurfaces after 100 years

Drone hovers over Indian PM Modi's residence in New Delhi, probe underway