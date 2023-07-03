India: Four arrested in UP's Noida for cutting cake, bursting crackers on elevated road

The Noida Police arrested four people on Sunday (July 2) for cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers on an elevated road, according to Indian media reports. The arrested were identified as Lalit Sharma (22), Deepak Patel (25), Shekhar Chaudhary (27), and Tarun Sharma (26). All four are residents of Noida.

The police took action after a video went viral on social media showing the four men celebrating a birthday by cutting a cake and bursting firecrackers on the elevated road in n sector-24 police area, as per a report by the Indian Express. The video showed a man holding a box from which crackers launched.

A few passersby could be seen recording the act.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Here's a look at the video:

Speaking to the Indian Express, Shakti Mohan Avasthy, ADCP, Noida, said that the police took immediate cognizance of the matter and arrested the four men. Avasthy added that their car was seized and other legal proceedings were underway.