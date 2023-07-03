Newborn's nicotine nightmare: Mother's tobacco addiction proves fatal for baby, here's how

In a remarkable case that caught the attention of medical professionals, a newborn baby was transferred to a tertiary neonatal hospital in Ahmedabad, India, in a bid to save the child's life. Initially presumed to be a case of asphyxiation at birth, the child's symptoms proved to be atypical, according to a report by the Times of India. Upon further investigation, medical reports unveiled a startling revelation – the child's critical condition was a result of extremely high levels of nicotine found in their bloodstream.

Doctors investigating the case determined that the abnormally high nicotine levels in the child were directly linked to the mother's alleged addiction to chewing tobacco.

The child was born with an alarming 60 ng/ml nicotine level, which surpassed the permissible levels for adults by a staggering 3000 percent. Dr Ashish Mehta, a senior neonatologist, who spoke to the Times of India, emphasised that the child's condition did not align with a typical asphyxia case.

As the medical team delved into the child and mother's medical history, they discovered a crucial clue from the gynaecologist involved in the mother's care. It was revealed that the mother had a history of asthma, and she admitted to occasionally chewing tobacco. Further investigations uncovered that the mother consumed tobacco in various forms, such as sachets or raw, readily available at local pan shops.

Shockingly, the mother confessed to consuming tobacco between 10 to 15 times a day, unknowingly exposing her unborn child to high nicotine levels through her bloodstream. Toxicology screenings confirmed the presence of elevated nicotine levels in the infant's body, prompting doctors to recommend a natural flushing-out process.

In a revealing statement, the mother admitted to consuming tobacco since the age of 15, shedding light on the long-standing addiction that inadvertently affected her child's health.

After receiving treatment for five days, the infant began displaying signs of recovery and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

This extraordinary case serves as a reminder of the detrimental effects of tobacco addiction and highlights the unforeseen consequences it can have on the most vulnerable members of society.